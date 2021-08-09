MHP to appear in 2022 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Calendar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will appear in the 2022 America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar.

The American Association of State Troopers holds a nationwide competition each year to determine which state has the best-looking cruisers. The top 13 cruisers were voted on by Facebook users from Tuesday, July 20 through Tuesday, August 3.

MHP’s cruiser received 11,506 votes and placed 10th in the competition. This year’s entry featured Trooper John Harris’ Dodge Charger. Harris died on Friday, May 28, 2021, after he was hit by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop in Madison County.

“We would like to thank all those that voted for the Mississippi Highway Patrol in the American Association of State Troopers’ Best Looking Cruiser Contest. This year’s entry honors the life of Trooper John Harris, a passionate and dedicated public servant and an important member of the Mississippi Highway Patrol family,” said Colonel Randy Ginn.

Calendars will be available for purchase online in September. All proceeds will be used to provide benefits and services to member Troopers across the United States.