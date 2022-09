JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will host a job fair across the state on Saturday, September 24.

To learn more about becoming a Mississippi State Trooper, attend the job fair at a local Troop Substation at 9:00 a.m.

The following Troop Substations are participating:

Pearl – Troop C, 3851 Highway 468 West

Brookhaven – Troop M, 160 Highway 84 East

Hattiesburg – Troop J, 35 J.M. Tatum Drive

Meridian – Troop H, 910 Highway 11/80 East

Starkville – Troop G, 1280 East Lee Boulevard

Biloxi – Troop K, 16741 Highway 67

Greenwood – Troop D, 1301 Cypress Avenue

Batesville – Troop E, 22000-A Highway 35 North

New Albany – Troop F, 1103 Bratton Road

Email mhprecruiting@dps.ms.gov for questions about the job fair.