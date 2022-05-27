JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will be intensifying enforcement efforts during the 2022 Memorial Day weekend.

MHP leaders said all available Troopers will be called into service. Emphasis will be placed on the enforcement of seatbelt, speeding and impaired driving laws. Safety checkpoints will also be used to reduce crashes during the holiday.

Last year, MHP investigated 104 crashes with three deaths. Troopers issued 465 citations for restraint violations and made 160 DUI arrests.

The intensified efforts will take place starting on Friday, May 27 at 12:00 a.m. and ending on Monday, May 30 at 12:00 a.m.