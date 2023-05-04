BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper is recovering after being shot in Mound Bayou on Tuesday, May 2.

According to MHP, Trooper Ryan Watson was shot while conducting a traffic stop. They said his injuries were not life-threatening. He underwent surgery and is on the road to recovery.

A GoFundMe was set up for Watson to help with his recovery. As of Thursday, May 4, the fundraiser has raised more than $13,000.

Authorities said Watson was shot by 23-year-old Stanley Self, Jr.

A Blue Alert was issued for Self the same day as the shooting. According to investigators, he is five feet and nine inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

MHP officials said he was last seen at Isaac Avenue at South Street on May 2. He was wearing khaki pants and a white t-shirt.

Authorities said Self may be traveling in an unknown vehicle or is on foot. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Stanley Self, Jr. (Courtesy: MHP)

A $10,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Self can contact 911 or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) at 855-642-5378.

MBI is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting.