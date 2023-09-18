WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a fiery crash in Wilkinson County.

The crash happened on Friday, September 15 just after 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 61 near the Louisiana state line. Officials said the crash happened while the trooper was responding to a call for service.

According to investigators, the patrol vehicle left the road and collided with a culvert before catching fire. After the crash, a witness busted the side window and helped the trooper out of the vehicle, which had overturned.

Officials said the trooper received minor injuries and was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge for medical treatment.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.