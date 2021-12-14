MID employee of 63 years receives award

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee of the Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) received an award for her 63 years of service to department.

Nancy Cross was granted the 2021 Robert Dineen Award following her nomination by Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney.

Cross began her career with MIB in 1958 as the administration assistant to the Deputy Commissioner. She has served under four different commissioners and climbed the ranks to her current position as the Statutory Compliance Director.

Cross was one of the first members of the local chapter of the National Association of Insurance Women early in her career. She also helped create an insurance company licensing registration system for the department.

6️⃣3️⃣ years of service! When Mrs. Nancy Cross couldn't travel to San Diego to receive the @naic Robert Dineen award in person, we put together this video to honor her. pic.twitter.com/XUFwfud7hh — MS Insurance Dept. (@MSInsuranceDept) December 14, 2021

The Robert Dineen Award was created in 1989 for Outstanding Service and Contribution to the State Regulation of Insurance. Cross is one of three recipients this year.