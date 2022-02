PHILADEPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – MidSouth ArenaCross is coming to the Neshoba County Coliseum on Saturday, February 26.

Breezy News reported that the show will start at 7:00 p.m., and one lucky person will have the opportunity to win a SSR pit bike.

Tickets are $20 per adult, $15 for children ages six through 12, and children five and under get in for free.