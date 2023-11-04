OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Four young boys were surprised by their father at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford on Saturday, November 4.

Kyle Rodgers was reunited with his wife, Elizabeth, and their sons – Ryan, 10; Will, 8; Josh, 6; and Adam, 4 – after being away from them for 10 months while he was stationed in Egypt.

The Rodgers family were the most recent recipients of Ole Miss Wish, which is a philanthropic effort of the University of Mississippi Office of Veteran and Military Services that seeks to give military families unforgettable experiences.

“I’ve been wanting to hold the boys for a while now. It amazes me to this day how blessed I am by Jesus Christ, by these people who came together to put this event on,” said Kyle, chief warrant officer III in the Army National Guard.

On Saturday, November 4, Elizabeth and her sons led the football team down the Walk of Champions. Will fired the Ole Miss Army ROTC Rebel Battalion Cannon, and the family started to watch the game.

Elizabeth Rodgers (front) runs into the arms of her husband, Kyle Rodgers, at a surprise reunion during the first half of the Ole Miss-Texas A&M football game Saturday (Nov. 4). Kyle Rodgers returned from a 10-month deployment with the Army National Guard to reunite with his family as a part of Ole Miss Wish, a philanthropic effort of the University of Mississippi Office of Veteran and Military Services that seeks to give military families memorable experiences. (Photo by Thomas Graning/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services)

Kyle Rodgers (left) kisses his wife, Elizabeth, at a surprise reunion at the Ole Miss-Texas A&M football game on Saturday (Nov. 4). (Photo by Srijita Chattopadhyay/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services)

Kyle Rodgers (center) holds his four sons during a reunion at the Ole Miss-Texas A&M football game on Saturday (Nov. 4). Rodgers, who had been deployed for the last 10 months in Egypt, surprised his family during the granting of their Ole Miss Wish. (Photo by Srijita Chattopadhyay/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services)

The Rodgers family poses with Juice, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s dog, ahead of the Ole Miss-Texas A&M football game on Saturday (Nov. 4). (Photo by Srijita Chattopadhyay/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services)

Ole Miss Football vs. Texas A&M at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo by Srijita Chattopadhyay/ Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services)

Between the first and second quarter, officials led the family out to the 25-yard line. Country music star Dolly Parton appeared on the big screen and welcomed the family to an all-expenses-paid vacation to Dollywood.

“Now boys, pay close attention: there’s another special guest I want you to say hello to right now. And remember, I will always love you,” Parton said.

The family then reunited with Kyle on the field.