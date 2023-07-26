PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Neshoba County Fair is a place of tradition. For Marlee Washington, a family tradition continues.

The Philadelphia native was honored at the Neshoba County Fair Tuesday for an achievement that runs in the family: Miss Black Neshoba County. It was an award that Marlee’s mother, Melonie Washington, received 25 years ago. The 1998 Miss Black Neshoba County is proud of her daughter.

“She wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps, and she’s done it so much better than we could have ever imagined,” Washington said.

Marlee Washington, center, at the Miss Black Neshoba County competition (Source: Melonie Washington)

Marlee Washington at the Miss Black Neshoba County competition (Source: Melonie Washington)

Melonie Washington, center, crowned as the 1998 Miss Black Neshoba County (Source: Melonie Washington)

Profile shot of Marlee Washington (Source: Melonie Washington)

The 2023 win was not Marlee’s first appearance in the pageant. Last year, she was first runner-up in a storied pageant spanning decades. To stand out this year, she performed a tumbling and dance routine to Tina Turner’s “Rolling on the River.”

Marlee is a rising junior at Neshoba Central High School. Since 8th grade, she has been class president. She has a 4.0 GPA, is a special honor roll student, and is a two-time state champion in powerlifting.

She is also a member of the Neshoba Central Cheer Team. Sophomore Miley Fulton is a fellow member of the cheer squad. For years, her character and determination have served as an inspiration for Miley.

“She’s a great person, and she deserves everything that she has,” Miley said.

Washington anticipates her daughter to continue making a difference in the lives of others in her community.

“She wants to empower as many young girls as she can to be an inspiration of hope,” Washington said.

For Marlee, she hopes to start another tradition: attending the Neshoba County Fair. Tuesday was the first time she participated in the fair, dating back to 1889. She told WJTV 12 News that her experience Tuesday will bring her back to Mississippi’s giant house party.

“It has been really, really, amazing. The hospitality is great, the food is delicious, and I really hope to come back,” Marlee said.