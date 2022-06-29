VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – Emmie Perkins was crowned Miss Mississippi 2022.

Perkins was selected from a group of 31 young women in the Annual Miss Mississippi competition that was held in Vicksburg at Vicksburg Convention Center. Perkins will represent Mississippi in the Miss America pageant.

The Miss America pageant is the largest scholarship organization in the world, which features women crowned across the United States competing against one another for over $50,000 in scholarship money.

Perkins is now preparing for the Miss America pageant.

She said she’s thrilled about sharing the importance of music and the arts because that’s something that she is passionate about, as well as being an inspiration for many young women in the state.

Perkins said she wants to help break many stereotypes about the state and the people that reside in Mississippi.

Miss Mississippi 2022 is eager about preparing for the Miss America pageant as she will be spreading her passion through her entire showcase and interviews.

The 95th Miss America pageant will be held later this year.