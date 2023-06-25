Hannah Perrigin claimed the title of Miss Volunteer America 2024 during a ceremony on Saturday, June 24. (Courtesy: Sage Media Group)

JACKSON, Tenn. (WJTV) – The reigning Miss Mississippi Volunteer has won the national pageant!

Hannah Perrigin claimed the title of Miss Volunteer America 2024 during a ceremony on Saturday, June 24 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, Tennessee.

“We are thrilled to have Hannah Perrigin as Miss Volunteer America 2024. Hannah embodies the values and qualities that perfectly represent our pageant system, and we are delighted to have her as the face of the entire Miss Volunteer America organization throughout the upcoming year,” said Allison DeMarcus, founder and CEO of the Miss Volunteer America pageant system.

This is the second year for the Miss Volunteer America pageant.

Along with $50,000 in scholarship funds, Perrigin will meet with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Nashville, receive a Sherri Hill Designer package, and engage in meetings with Big Machine Label Group and Red Street Records.

More than $125,000 in scholarship money and prizes were awarded during the event.