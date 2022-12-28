PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three Pontotoc County children.

Authorities are searching for seven-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, one-year-old Eden A. Payne, and one-year-old Willow Payne, of Belden.

Hazelie is described as four feet tall, weighing eighty-five pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. Eden is described as two feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. Willow is described as two feet tall, weighing 37 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

According to MBI, the children may be accompanied by Austin Payne and Chelsey Payne. Austin, 27, is described as five feet ten inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Chelsey, 25, is described as five feet one inch tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

Hazelie Payne (Courtesy: MBI)

Eden Payne (Courtesy: MBI)

Willow Payne (Courtesy: MBI)

Austin Payne (Courtesy: MBI)

Chelsey Payne (Courtesy: MBI)

The vehicle being used is a 2009 brown Hyundai Sonata bearing the Mississippi license plate PNB8484. The vehicle was last seen traveling on the 100 block of Popular Spring Trail Road.

Anyone with information on the missing children can contact the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services at 662-296-2292.