PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura of Pontotoc County.

MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a red and maroon shirt with blue jeans and tennis shoes in the 1200 block of Highway 9 in Pontotoc County.

Anyone with information about Elsa’s location can call the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-296-2292.