State

Missing Jones County toddler found in pond

By:

Posted: Aug 22, 2018 12:27 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2018 12:27 PM CDT

Missing Jones County toddler found in pond

JONES COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - The search for a missing Jones County toddler ended in tragedy.

The two-year-old's body was found in a pond near her home.

Investigators say it appears the toddler died from drowning. Authorities say family notified them as soon as they discovered she was missing and had walked out the front door. The little girl's body was found by a search and rescue drone.

Her death remains under investigation.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • A.M. Web Weather 8/22/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 8/22/18

  • A.M. Weather 8/21/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Weather 8/21/18

  • A.M. Weather 8/17/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Weather 8/17/18