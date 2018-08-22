Missing Jones County toddler found in pond
JONES COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - The search for a missing Jones County toddler ended in tragedy.
The two-year-old's body was found in a pond near her home.
Investigators say it appears the toddler died from drowning. Authorities say family notified them as soon as they discovered she was missing and had walked out the front door. The little girl's body was found by a search and rescue drone.
Her death remains under investigation.
