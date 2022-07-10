ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s been over two weeks since 77-year-old Foye Wade Davis went missing from Alcorn County after last being spotted walking his dog. His boxer has been located, but the search continues for Davis.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Davis on Saturday, June 25. Officials said he was last seen walking north on County Road 343 in Alcorn County around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

In the time since he was reported missing, his family has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Davis’ location.

His family said he suffers from dementia, but he’s used to the heat and walks at least two miles a day through the woods with his boxer named Buddy.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Buddy was found on Tuesday, July 5 near the intersection of Highway 356 and 367. Now equipped with a tracking collar, search and rescue crews hope Buddy will lead them to his owner.

“If he was in a stage of dementia where he really didn’t know where he was supposed to be and if he asked them to carry him to Memphis, Jackson, or anywhere else they didn’t do anything wrong,” said Michael Davis, his son.

MBI officials said he is five feet and seven inches tall, 200 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a checked short sleeve shirt and brown New Balance tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Davis is asked to call local authorities or the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at (662)-286-5521.