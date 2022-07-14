OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators announced that search warrants have been issued in the case of missing University of Mississippi (UM) student Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford at 5:58 a.m. on July 8 wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers. According to investigators, the vehicle belonging to Lee was located at a local towing company after it was removed from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex on Friday, July 8.

Oxford police announced on July 14 that Lee’s vehicle has been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Laboratory for processing.

Additionally, authorities said around a dozen search warrants have been issued on both physical and digital entities. Investigators are still waiting for some information to be returned back.

Multiple interviews have also been conducted with various people. Search teams and various law enforcement agencies have searched specific locations around Oxford, as well.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to Lee’s location. Authorities said no tip is too small and that information is most needed at this time.

Call the Oxford Police Department at (662)-232-2400, the University Police Department at (662)-915-7234 or Crime Stoppers at (662)-234-8477 with any information about Lee. Information can also be sent via direct message to @OxfordMSPolice or @OleMissPolice on Facebook or @OxfordPolice of @OleMissPolice on Twitter.