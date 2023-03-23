OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a missing Oxford man was found deceased in Yalobusha County.

On Tuesday, March 21, Oxford police took a walk-in report regarding a missing person. According to the report, Curtis Vaughn, 32, of Oxford, had not been heard from since 11:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

Investigators were called out to assist patrol. On Wednesday, March 22, Vaughn’s body was located in Yalobusha County.

Police said this is now an active criminal investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.