MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who was reported missing last month has been found dead, according to Southaven Police Department.

Police say Bonita Adams, 36, was found by Memphis Police on Sept. 14, but her identity wasn’t known. She was positively identified Monday.

Adams was originally reported missing on Sept. 26 after she went missing from a Raceway gas station on Stateline Road on Sept. 13.

Bonita Adams