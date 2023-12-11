JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For those wanting to play pickleball this weekend, a recent report says Mississippi is one of the worst states to do so.

A report from the Pickleball Union recently revealed the worst and best states for playing pickleball. With Louisiana crowned as the worst place to play in the country, Mississippi followed right behind the Pelican State for spot number two.

What is pickleball?

According to USA Pickleball, pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country. The paddle sport is commonly referred to as a mix of tennis, table tennis and badminton. It is a game suitable for all ages and skill levels. It can be played as a double or singles game, like tennis. Unlike tennis, the pickleball must be first served underhand and the return serve must also bounce. After the two bounces, players can volley or traditionally serve the pickleball towards the other side.

A roughly 14-foot area often called the non-volley zone is split in half by the net in the center of the court. The zone is also referred to as the kitchen. If a player is inside of the kitchen when they hit the ball, they cannot volley it.

The results

Pickleball Union considered the following factors in delegating each state’s score out of 100:

Monthly searches for related terms scaled against the population

The number of courts

Number of past pickleball events and upcoming events

State’s air quality index

State’s average annual precipitation

State’s average temperature

Mississippi’s score was 26.4 out of 100. The Magnolia State scored low for pickleball-related interest, with an average annual search volume of just 540.6 per 100,000 people, as well as only offering 52 court venues to citizens.

However, areas across Mississippi are becoming more receptive to the game. Earlier this year, according to the Pickleball Union, Ole Miss converted three of its tennis courts into eight pickleball courts. The Country Club of Canton recently featured on Your Hometown, also has a pickleball court.

For more information on the rules of Pickleball, view the official rulebook here or on USA Pickleball’s website. For resources and tips on where to buy equipment, go to Pickleball Union’s website.