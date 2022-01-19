Mississippi 3rd grade reading assessment to be administered in April

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the 3rd grade reading assessment, which helps determine promotion to the 4th grade, will be administered from April 4-22 across the state.

According to MDE, exemptions apply to certain students with disabilities, students learning English or students who have been previously retained.

Third-graders will be given up to three attempts to pass the assessment. If a student fails the first test, a retest will be given May 9-13. If a student fails the retest, a second retest will be given June 20-July 8. Schools and districts will offer intervention to students who fail the tests.

Additional MDE resources available to parents and guardians include:

StrongReaders.com/thirdgrade

3rd Grade Reading Assessment Flyer

www.mdek12.org/literacy

Social media – MDE will share tips on its Facebook and Twitter platforms in the coming weeks.

“Mississippi’s K-3 teachers, administrators and school leaders have worked hard to assess and prepare 3rd graders to meet reading standards even during the pandemic,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “MDE encourages parents to utilize resources from MDE and from their child’s teacher and school to equip students to succeed.”