GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Mississippi received proposals from three out-of-state businesses and one in-state business in hopes to operate the facility.

The Northside Sun reported the out-of-state companies vying for the position are Republic National Distributing Co., Ruan Transport Corp., and Southern Glazer’s of Miami.

Mitchell Beverage Meridian is the Mississippi contender for the job.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue plans to issue an award notification on December 9 and will provide a submission to the Public Procurement Review Board on January 4, 2023.

Due to a lack of increased funding by the state legislature, manpower and delivery issues have plagued the warehouse for the last decade.