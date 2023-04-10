JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two federal court rulings have put the future of a commonly used abortion drug in limbo.

Two federal judges have issued opposing rulings on the commonly used abortion pill mifepristone.

The Texas ruling invalidates the FDA’s approval of the drug from more than 20 years ago. The Washington State ruling orders the FDA do nothing that would restrict access to the drug.

For anti-abortion activists, they fear the easy access of the pill could harm women.

“The original FDA protocol required two visits, and that was very important. The FDA suddenly changes from requiring two visits to saying that a woman does not have to see her physician in person at all. This is dangerous for women. It continues the abusive court system that we had before Roe, which is giving women less than the best medical care they deserve,” said Choose Life Mississippi President Terri Herring.

According to the FDA, mifepristone can only be prescribed by certified doctors and pharmacies.

Patients must sign an agreement form with their doctor, and certified prescribers are allowed to ship the medication.

For pro-abortion activists, these requirements ensure the drug’s safety, and could be the safest option for women in Mississippi.

“The safest option a woman has right now in Mississippi is going to be a self-managed abortion, which would be a stone. Medication abortions currently account for over half the abortions in the United States, it’s incredibly safe,” said ACLU of Mississippi Policy Counselor Vara Lyons.

Abortion pills are currently illegal in Mississippi, a law that could change in a case that’s likely to reach the Supreme Court.

“Even though there is no precedent for federal judges overruling the FDA, I’m concerned that they could make a decision doing that,” said Lyons.

“We’re going to end up in the Supreme Court deciding whether or not the abortion pill can be passed out willy nilly all over the United States,” said Herring.

The Department of Justice has asked an appeals court to pause the ruling out of Texas until the Biden Administration can complete its appeal.