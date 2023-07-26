PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the Mississippi Strategic Agriculture Facilities Expansion (S.A.F.E.) Plan.

According to Gipson, the plan is a generational food supply and economic development plan for Mississippi based on our state’s largest industry, agriculture. He said the plan would rebuild the state’s agriculture infrastructure to strengthen its food supply chain and food security by expanding local and international market opportunities for agricultural products.

“In predominant measure, Mississippi farmers, agricultural workers and businesses – as taxpayers – have funded the surplus of taxpayer funds available today to the Mississippi Legislature. The Legislature has the opportunity to return these funds in a meaningful way to the people of Mississippi to whom they belong. Once implemented, the S.A.F.E. Plan will result in further growth of our State’s largest economic sector in the form of more jobs, more wages, more economic development, and in fact, the S.A.F.E. Plan will pay for itself at the same time as we rebuild Mississippi’s food security through investing in long-term infrastructure,” said Gipson.

He said the pan will return taxpayer resources to the taxpayers.