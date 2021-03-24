Mississippi AG joins lawsuit over Biden’s pause on oil, gas leasing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Mississippi joined 13 other state attorneys general in filing suit to block the Biden-Harris Administration’s order to pause oil and gas leasing. Fitch said the order violates the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) and the Mineral Leasing Act (MLA).

According to U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, offshore projects support 20,000 Mississippi jobs.

“President Biden’s attack on American energy puts our domestic energy supply at risk, drives up energy costs, threatens conservation and hurricane protection efforts, and locks thousands of Americans out of the workforce,” said Fitch. “My colleagues and I are pushing back on this Presidential power grab to protect American jobs, guard our Nation’s energy independence, and support economic growth.”

The lawsuit stated, “The Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and Mineral Leasing Act set out specific statutory duties requiring executive agencies to further the expeditious and safe development of the abundant energy. In compliance with those statutes, the Department of the Interior has for

decades issued leases for the development of oil and natural gas on public lands and offshore waters.”

In addition to Mississippi, the following states joined in the lawsuit filed this morning in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, West Virginia. The Attorney

General of Wyoming filed separately.