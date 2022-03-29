WOODVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was “justified” in using force against a person who shot at the trooper after a chase last year, Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office said Monday.

The chase and the gunfire happened Dec. 30 in the southwestern Mississippi town of Woodville.

The Natchez Democrat reported the trooper tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, and the trooper followed. After the vehicle stopped, a person tried to run away and shot at the trooper. The trooper shot back and hit the person twice in the leg.

The person was taken to Merit Health Natchez and was treated for wounds that were not life threatening.

Under state law, the attorney general’s office must designate a law enforcement agency or task force to investigate shootings by state troopers resulting in injury or death.

The attorney general’s statement Monday said Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has filed charges against the person who was wounded, but the statement did not name the person or specify what the charges are.