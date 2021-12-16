Mississippi airports receive $19.8 million from infrastructure package

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly $20,000,000 will be distributed to 63 airports across Mississippi for repairs and improvements. The funds are being made available as part of the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure package.
“Mississippi has been in need of serious investments in our state’s infrastructure. I was an early supporter of the bipartisan infrastructure package which is making important investments in our nation’s hard infrastructure,” U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said. “These funds for Mississippi airports are some of the first fruits of that legislation. Targeted investments will help airports all across our state make repairs and improvements that will support travelers and boost our economy for decades to come.”
Mississippi’s awards will go to the airports listed below.
- Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, City of Jackson: $3,799,704
- Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, City of Gulfport: $2,994,440
- Golden Triangle Regional Airport, City of Columbus: $1,033,512
- Key Field Airport, City of Meridian: $1,012,816
- Tupelo Regional Airport, City of Tupelo: $1,009,902
- Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, City of Hattiesburg: $1,007,546
- Stennis International Airport, City of Bay St. Louis: $295,000
- Greenville Mid-Delta Airport, City of Greenville: $295,000
- Greenwood-Leflore Airport, City of Greenwood: $295,000
- Hawkins Airfield, City of Jackson: $295,000
- Hesler-Noble Field Airport, City of Laurel: $295,000
- Hardy-Anders Field/Natchez-Adams County Airport, City of Natchez: $295,000
- Olive Branch Airport, City of Olive Branch: $295,000
- University-Oxford Airport, City of Oxford: $295,000
- George M. Bryant Airport, City of Starkville: $295,000
- Trent Lott International Airport, City of Pascagoula: $295,000
- Monroe County Airport, City of Aberdeen: $159,000
- Brookhaven-Lincoln County Airport, City of Brookhaven: $159,000
- Fletcher Field Airport, City of Clarksdale: $159,000
- Columbia-Marion Country Airport, City of Columbia: $159,000
- Columbus-Lowndes County Airport, City of Columbus: $159,000
- Copiah County Airport, City of Crystal Springs: $159,000
- Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport, City of Hattiesburg: $159,000
- Holly Springs-Marshall County Airport, City of Holly Springs: $159,000
- Indianola Municipal Airport, City of Indianola: $159,000
- Louisville-Winston Airport, City of Louisville: $159,000
- Bruce Campbell Field Airport, City of Madison: $159,000
- Okolona Municipal Airport-Richard Stovall Field, City of Okolona: $159,000
- Picayune Municipal Airport, City of Picayune: $159,000
- Pontotoc County Airport, City of Pontotoc: $159,000
- John Bell Williams Airport, City of Raymond: $159,000
- Vicksburg Municipal Airport, City of Vicksburg: $159,000
- Winona Municipal Airport, City of Winona: $159,000
- Panola County Airport, City of Batesville: $110,000
- Tishomingo County Airport, City of Belmont: $110,000
- Belzoni Municipal Airport, City of Belzoni: $110,000
- Booneville-Baldwyn Airport, City of Boonville: $110,000
- Carthage-Leake County Airport, City of Carthage: $110,000
- Roscoe Turner Airport, City of Corinth: $110,000
- Ruleville-Drew Airport, City of Ruleville: $110,000
- Grenada Airport, City of Grenada: $110,000
- Houston Municipal Airport, City of Houston: $110,000
- Iuka Airport, City of Iuka: $110,000
- Kosciusko-Attala County Airport, City of Kosciusko: $110,000
- C. A. Moore Airport, City of Lexington: $110,000
- Macon Municipal Airport, City of Macon: $110,000
- Magee Municipal Airport, City of Magee: $110,000
- McComb-Pike County-John E. Lewis Field, City of McComb: $110,000
- New Albany-Union County Airport, City of New Albany: $110,000
- James H Easom Field, City of Newton: $110,000
- Philadelphia Municipal Airport, City of Philadelphia: $110,000
- Calhoun County Airport, City of Pittsboro: $110,000
- Poplarville-Pearl River County Airport, City of Poplarville: $110,000
- Prentiss-Jefferson Davis County Airport, City of Prentiss: $110,000
- Clarke County Airport, City of Quitman: $110,000
- Ripley Airport, City of Ripley: $110,000
- Tunica Municipal Airport, City of Tunica: $110,000
- Paul Pittman Memorial Airport, City of Tylertown: $110,000
- Waynesboro Municipal Airport, City of Waynesboro: $110,000
- McCharen Field, City of West Point: $110,000
- Dean Griffin Memorial Airport, City of Wiggins: $110,000
- Yazoo County Airport, City of Yazoo: $110,000