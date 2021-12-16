Mississippi airports receive $19.8 million from infrastructure package

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly $20,000,000 will be distributed to 63 airports across Mississippi for repairs and improvements. The funds are being made available as part of the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure package.

“Mississippi has been in need of serious investments in our state’s infrastructure. I was an early supporter of the bipartisan infrastructure package which is making important investments in our nation’s hard infrastructure,” U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said. “These funds for Mississippi airports are some of the first fruits of that legislation. Targeted investments will help airports all across our state make repairs and improvements that will support travelers and boost our economy for decades to come.”

Mississippi’s awards will go to the airports listed below.