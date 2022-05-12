JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than $15 million in new investments from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be used for enhancement projects at 29 Mississippi airfields.

“Local airports are a critical part of our state’s economy. Their maintenance ensures that Mississippi can continue to grow and remain competitive. I appreciate the FAA’s work on these projects and all they do to support aviation in Mississippi,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said.

The grants come from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), including entitlement and appropriated funding. The 29 AIP grants for Mississippi airports include: