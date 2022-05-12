JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than $15 million in new investments from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be used for enhancement projects at 29 Mississippi airfields.
“Local airports are a critical part of our state’s economy. Their maintenance ensures that Mississippi can continue to grow and remain competitive. I appreciate the FAA’s work on these projects and all they do to support aviation in Mississippi,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said.
The grants come from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), including entitlement and appropriated funding. The 29 AIP grants for Mississippi airports include:
- Monroe County, City of Aberdeen — $405,000 to reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting
- Stennis International, City of Bay St. Louis — $300,000 to acquire miscellaneous land
- Tishomingo County, City of Belmont — $290,925 to seal apron and runway pavement
- Carthage-Leake County, City of Carthage — $94,000 to install navigational aid, rehabilitate airport beacon
- Cleveland Municipal, City of Cleveland — $225,000 to reconstruct railway lighting
- Columbia/Marion County, City of Columbia — $80,000 to construct apron
- Columbus-Lowndes County, City of Columbus — $399,348 to rehabilitate taxiway
- Golden Triangle Regional, City of Columbus — $1,000,000 to improve contract tower, terminal building, install lighting and fencing
- Roscoe Turner, City of Corinth — $67,500 to improve drainage and erosion control
- Ruleville-Drew, City of Drew — $150,000 to Install navigation aid, seal runway an taxiway pavement
- Greenville Mid-Delta, City of Greenville — $1,150,000 to seal runway pavement
- Gulfport-Biloxi International, City of Gulfport — $2,598,525 to improve drainage and erosion seal taxiway pavement
- Hattiesburg Bobby L. Chain Municipal, City of Hattiesburg — $150,000 to shift or reconfigure taxiway
- Indianola Municipal, City of Indianola — $150,000 to rehabilitate taxiway and seal pavement
- Iuka, City of Iuka — $174,375 for hangar improvements and construction
- Hawkins Field, City of Jackson — $60,000 to conduct study
- Louisville/Winston County, City of Louisville — $150,000 to acquire land for approaches
- Magee Municipal, City of Magee — $486,180 to rehabilitate apron, taxi lane, and taxiway
- Key Field, City of Meridian — $1,922,918 to install runway guidance system, rehabilitate runway
- Hattiesburg/Laurel Regional, City of Moselle — $914,274 to improve ARFF building
- Hardy-Anders Field/Natchez-Adams County, City of Natchez — $1,095,000 to reconstruct airport beacon and runway lighting
- University-Oxford, City of Oxford — $975,000 to reconstruct runway lighting, install navigational aids
- Philadelphia Municipal, City of Philadelphia — $832,410 to reconstruct lighting
- Pontotoc County, City of Pontotoc — $193,512 to install navigational aids, reconstruct airport beacon and lighting vault
- Clarke County, City of Quitman — $103,500 to construct or improve fuel farm
- Paul Pittman Memorial, City of Tylertown — $600,000 to acquire land, install perimeter fencing and guidance system
- McCharen Field, City of West Point — $153,000 to acquire land
- Dean Griffin Memorial, City of Wiggins — $69,480 to install perimeter fencing
- Winona-Montgomery County, City of Winona — $291,893 to rehabilitate runway lighting