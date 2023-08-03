GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Aquarium announced that it has been remodeling the Changing Tides building on its campus to house 23 new habitats. This is part of a $4 million expansion.

The building will house space for a sloth, a giant octopus and hundreds of new fish and reptiles. The new space will open on Friday, August 25, and it will add 7,000 square feet of indoor and interactive exhibits that will be home to more than 130 species.

“We listened to early visitors who asked us for more exhibits and activities for kids,” said Kurt Allen, president, and chief executive officer of the Mississippi Aquarium. “Changing Tides is our answer to those constructive comments, and we want to invite those who have visited previously to come back and see this amazing new expansion.”

The aquarium also announced the introduction of a free annual pass for children, three to five-years-old. The pass will be available for a limited time, and it will include unlimited visits until the child’s sixth birthday.

On Thursday, the Mississippi Aquarium announced that it has been remodeling the Changing Tides building on its campus to house 23 new habitats. (Courtesy: Mississippi Aquarium)

On Thursday, the Mississippi Aquarium announced that it has been remodeling the Changing Tides building on its campus to house 23 new habitats. (Courtesy: Mississippi Aquarium)

On Thursday, the Mississippi Aquarium announced that it has been remodeling the Changing Tides building on its campus to house 23 new habitats. (Courtesy: Mississippi Aquarium)

Parents and guardians can begin registering their children for the pre-K Free Pass on Monday, August 7 at msaquarium.org. A copy or photo of a birth certificate or passport will be required to verify the child’s age when activating the pass at the aquarium.

In addition, all adult, youth, senior and military annual passes will be on sale starting Monday. Annual passes will also include several new amenities, including free parking in the Coastal Transportation Authority garage.