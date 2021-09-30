Mississippi Aquarium celebrates 25 years of Cruisin’ The Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WHLT) – Cruisin’ The Coast will return on October 3 for its 25 anniversary. To help celebrate 25 Years of Cruisin’ The Coast, Mississippi Aquarium has several events planned to coincide with what has become one of the most significant tourism events in South Mississippi.

According to officials, the Hancock Whitney Sea of Stars will kick off the weekend on Friday for Gulfport, leading up to View The Cruise, which gets underway at 8:00 a.m. in Downtown Gulfport. The Hancock Whitney Sea of Stars event starts at 5:00 p.m. in Jones Park in Gulfport with food trucks, live music, and a drone light show after dark.

On Sunday, members of the Mississippi Beach Cruisers will have some of their classic cars on display on the campus of the Mississippi Aquarium. The vehicles will be on property during regular park hours. Some of Mississippi Aquarium’s unique ambassador animals will be making appearances at Cruise Central.