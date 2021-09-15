Mississippi Aquarium Homeschool Days program returns Sept. 28

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Aquarium’s Homeschool Days program will return September 28 and 30 with a lesson on wetlands, which are an essential habitat for many specials along the coast.

Students will learn about the importance of wetlands, how they protect the coast from severe weather and how they function as a nursery ground. The guest educator for the sessions will be Jonathan Harris, Education & Outreach Director, Northern Gulf Institute, Mississippi State University.

The September sessions mark the beginning of the aquarium’s successful homeschooling program, which had more than 1,200 attendees during the initial launch in the fall of 2020.

“Mississippi Aquarium’s Homeschool Days have been exceptionally successful since we started the program last year, Mississippi Aquarium Vice President of Guest Experience and Education Meredith Horn said. “The fall 2021 session is extra special in that the parents selected the topics. This month, we will explore wetlands, dive into how they protect from severe weather, and there may even be a special animal appearance.”

Other topics for the fall session include reptiles (Oct. 12 and 14), scientific method (Nov. 17-18) and weather (Dec. 14 and 16).