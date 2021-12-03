Mississippi Aquarium hosting December camp, educational days for kids

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Mississippi Aquarium

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will host educational days and a camp during December.

This theme of this year’s camp is Winter Camp: Discovering the Deep and will run from December 27 through 31. The camp is offered for kids ages seven through 12. Each day begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m.

Campers will explore the various layers of the ocean and its inhabitants. Each day will include hands-on experiments, a take-home craft, two snacks and lunch.

Learn more about Winter Camp here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories