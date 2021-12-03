Mississippi Aquarium hosting December camp, educational days for kids

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will host educational days and a camp during December.

This theme of this year’s camp is Winter Camp: Discovering the Deep and will run from December 27 through 31. The camp is offered for kids ages seven through 12. Each day begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m.

Campers will explore the various layers of the ocean and its inhabitants. Each day will include hands-on experiments, a take-home craft, two snacks and lunch.

