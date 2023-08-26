GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Changing Tides building has officially opened at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport.

The new expansion adds 7,000 square feet of indoor and interactive exhibits housing more than 100 new animals across three biomes which include a kelp forest, rainforest and coral reef.

“The opening of Changing Tides, represents a milestone for Mississippi Aquarium,” said Kurt Allen, president, and chief executive officer of Mississippi Aquarium. “This ribbon-cutting is the first in a series of events we have planned to celebrate the opening of our first expansion and honor the three pillars on which the Aquarium was founded: education, community and conservation.”

The Changing Tides Festival, presented by Visit Mississippi, will celebrate the new expansion with a week of events and promotions encouraging everyone to do their part to change the tides of pollution, overfishing, destruction of coral reefs and other issues impacting our waterways.

The festival will begin with a beach clean-up at Jones Park on Saturday, August 26 starting at 8 a.m. Mississippi Aquarium in collaboration with the Mississippi Coastal Cleanup Program will supply volunteers with garbage bags and gloves to aid in the clean-up. Vivian O’Neal, the current Miss Mississippi, will also make an appearance and assist during the event.

The festival will also include a daily upcycling craft fair, a touch-a-truck day and opportunities to learn more about local recycling efforts from organizations dedicated to conservation. Festival activities are included with admission and will conclude on Monday, September 4.

On Thursday, the Mississippi Aquarium announced that it has been remodeling the Changing Tides building on its campus to house 23 new habitats. (Courtesy: Mississippi Aquarium)

On Thursday, the Mississippi Aquarium announced that it has been remodeling the Changing Tides building on its campus to house 23 new habitats. (Courtesy: Mississippi Aquarium)

On Thursday, the Mississippi Aquarium announced that it has been remodeling the Changing Tides building on its campus to house 23 new habitats. (Courtesy: Mississippi Aquarium)

During the week of activities, Mississippi Aquarium will have multiple opportunities to visit at a discounted rate. On Monday, August 28 the Aquarium will offer free admission for all hospitality workers including hotel, casino, restaurant and bar employees with proof of employment. On Thursday, August 31, the Aquarium will offer a buy-one-get-one-free promotion with the donation of a package of children’s or adult diapers.

In honor of Labor Day Weekend, the Aquarium will offer free admission for first responders and medical personnel with proof of employment starting Saturday, September 2 through Monday, September 4.