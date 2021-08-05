Mississippi Aquarium nears completion on new habitat in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WHLT) – Construction is nearing completion on a new habitat on the campus of the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport. The construction project started in late July and is being done on the campus’ lower freshwater river between the otter and dolphin habitats.

According to officials, the aquarium’s animal care team will begin preparing the habitat for its residents once completed. Nassal of Orlando, Florida, is the contractor in charge of the habitat restructuring.

Nassal’s Paco Moreno oversaw the installation of the rock formations and sails at the aquarium. He is currently leading the team with the new habitat expansion.

“We did all of the work for the Mississippi Aquarium to get it open,” Moreno said. “We’re adding some higher walls along the lower river for the new habitat. We should have the project completed sometime next week.”