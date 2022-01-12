Mississippi Aquarium, New England Aquarium releasing Kemp’s ridley sea turtle

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Aquarium and New England Aquarium are proud to announce the release of a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle that began its rehabilitation process over a year ago at New England Aquarium.

Mississippi Aquarium staff will be releasing an endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle at 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 13. The release will be held on the beach in front of Edgewater Mall on U.S. Highway 90 in Biloxi.

The turtle was one of two sent to Mississippi Aquarium in October 2021 from New England Aquarium. The turtle was cold-stunned in the waters of the Eastern Atlantic, received rehabilitative care that included acupuncture, and underwent surgery for a bacterial infection of the shoulder joint. Thanks to Turtles Fly Too, a nonprofit group, the Kemp’s ridley was flown to Gulfport for the next phase of his treatment.

The turtle, named Typhoon, was rescued December 12, 2020, off the coast of Orleans, MA.

“We are grateful that Mississippi Aquarium was able to continue the turtle’s rehabilitative care and thrilled that it is now healthy enough to be released back into the ocean. This is a huge success story and a testament to the vast, collaborative network of sea turtle rescue partners.” said Dr. Charles Innis, Director of Animal Health at the New England Aquarium.

Once the turtle is released, it will bring the total of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles under the care of Mississippi Aquarium staff to 51. The turtles will be released as they complete their rehabilitation.