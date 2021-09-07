Mississippi Aquarium offering discount for Louisiana residents

GULFPORT, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi Aquarium will be offering a 25 percent discount for Louisiana residents until September 30, 2021.

According to officials with the aquarium, participants must have an ID with a Louisiana address. The discount is for general admission tickets only and does not apply for SeaTrek or other experiences or tours.

“We are offering this discount as a way to provide a fun-filled experience for our neighbors in Louisiana who were affected by Hurricane Ida,” Mississippi Aquarium CEO Kurt Allen said.

The aquarium is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The last admittance into the park is 4:15 p.m.