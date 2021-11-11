Mississippi Aquarium receives international accreditations

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Aquarium announced the facility has received accreditation from the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), and the International Marine Animal Trainers’ Association (IMATA). The aquarium was inspected in late September 2021.

These organizations require accredited zoos and aquariums to meet the highest animal care and welfare standards and support conservation, research, and education programs.

“It is an extreme honor to be accredited by these two premiere associations that are the world leaders in marine mammal care and marine animal training,” said Mississippi Aquarium CEO and President Kurt Allen. “Our staff is one of the best in the world, and this stamp of approval showcases our dedication to the highest standards of animal welfare.”

AMMPA member facilities must participate in a re-accreditation of their facility five years from the date of their previous inspection. The Mississippi Aquarium will be up for re-accreditation in September 2026.