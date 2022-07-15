GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV)- Team members from the Mississippi Aquarium released three endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday, July 14. The releases are the second from Mississippi Aquarium’s research boat.

The Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, which are native to the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, were flown to Mississippi Aquarium via Turtles Fly Too from New England Aquarium in late 2021. The turtles were cold-stunned from the cold waters of the Northern Atlantic Ocean.

The Aquarium has rehabilitated and released 66 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles since opening in August 2020. The number includes 46 released so far in 2022. There are four turtles left in rehabilitation.