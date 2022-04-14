GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Six endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles were released into the Mississippi Sound by staff at Mississippi Aquarium.

The turtles were released from the Aquarium’s research boat east of Cat Island, and it was the first time Mississippi Aquarium used its boat to release the endangered sea turtles.

The turtles were cold-stunned and spent several months receiving treatments and rehabilitating at Mississippi Aquarium. The Kemp’s ridleys released cleared the required medical

protocols.

The Kemp’s ridleys were flown to Mississippi Aquarium via Turtles Fly Too from New England Aquarium in late 2021.