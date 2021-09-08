Mississippi Aquarium to accept donations for Hurricane Ida survivors

GULFPORT, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi Aquarium and iHeart Media are partnering with Edison Chouest Offshore to help the people of Port Fourchon and Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, after Hurricane Ida.

The aquarium will accept donations from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. September 9-12 at the Aquarium’s security office at 1401 22nd Ave. in Gulfport. All donated items will go directly to the people in need in Lafourche Parish.

Approved items for donation:

Non-perishable food items, canned or boxed

Water

Bleach

Cleaning Supplies

Personal hygiene items (toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant)

Packaged clothing (t-shirts, socks) NO USED CLOTHING

Those who drop off approved items from the list below will receive a code good for 25 percent off a general admission ticket.