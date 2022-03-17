GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will host Camp Agua Spring Days: Aquarium Adventures on March 25, April 15 and April 22.

Campers will be able to go on day-long adventures with members of the aquarium’s education team. The days begin with a lesson on Mississippi fishing regulations and the basics of fishing.

The mornings will be spent off-campus sustainably fishing for local species. Campers will return to campus to meet the aquarium’s animals. The days will end with a behind-the-scenes experience.

The sessions run from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. each day. Registration includes two snacks, lunch and a swag bag. Click here to register.