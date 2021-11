Mississippi Aquarium to offer Veterans Day discount (Courtesy of the Mississippi Aquarium)

GULFPORT. Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Aquarium will offer a Veterans Day discount to active military, veterans and their families.

Veterans can use the code “VETERANSDAY” for 20% off tickets online or in person. Military identification will be required. The discount will include family members if all tickets are purchased in one transaction.

The discount will only be offered on Thursday, November 11.

Purchase tickets here.