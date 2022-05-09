BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Team members from the Mississippi Aquarium will be releasing six endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles into the Mississippi Sound on Tuesday, May 10.

The turtles will be released on the beach in front of Edgewater Mall in Biloxi at 8:00 a.m.

The Kemp’s ridleys were flown to Mississippi Aquarium from New England Aquarium in late 2021. The turtles were cold-stunned and spent several months receiving treatments and rehabilitating at Mississippi Aquarium.

The six Kemp’s ridleys being released have all cleared the required medical protocols required. Since opening in 2020, Mississippi Aquarium has successfully rehabilitated and released 57 endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.