GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Aquarium, in partnership with New England Aquarium, will release an endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle on Friday, September 23.

Fog, one of the last rehabilitated Kemp’s ridleys at Mississippi Aquarium, will be released at 8:00 a.m. on the beach in front of Edgewater Mall in Biloxi.

In late 2020, Fog was rescued by the Massachusetts Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary’s staff and volunteers. He was hospitalized at New England Aquarium’s sea turtle hospital in Quincy, Mass., on Dec. 11, 2020.

The pneumonia was due to the bacteria, Mycobacterium chelonae, a difficult-to-treat pathogen that is common in aquatic animals. After definitively diagnosing the condition, Fog’s treatment was adjusted, and he began to improve.

In October 2021, New England Aquarium staff arranged to have Fog flown to Gulfport through the nonprofit group Turtles Fly Too. Fog was placed under the care of the veterinary team at Mississippi Aquarium, where he would continue his rehabilitation.

Fog was one of more than 65 endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that were rehabilitated and released by Mississippi Aquarium since the aquarium opened in August 2020.