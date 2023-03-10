GULFPORT, Miss (WHLT) – Staff with the Mississippi Aquarium will release nine endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles into the Mississippi Sound on Monday, March 13.

The sea turtles will be released at 9:00 a.m. on the beach in front of Edgewater Mall in Biloxi.

The Kemp’s ridleys turtles were triaged by the New England Aquarium and flown to the Mississippi Aquarium by Turtles Fly Too in late 2022. The turtles spent several months receiving treatments for a number of ailments, including pneumonia, frostbite and osteomyelitis. All nine Kemp’s ridleys have cleared the required medical protocols for release.

Since opening in 2020, the Mississippi Aquarium has rehabilitated and released 69 endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.

On Monday, the aquarium will have released 78 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.