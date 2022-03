GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will release 10 turtles into the Mississippi Sound on Saturday, March 19.

The turtles were from a batch of 50 cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that were sent from the New England Aquarium in 2021. The turtles being released have cleared the required medical protocols.

The release will take place at 5:00 p.m. on the beach in front of Edgewater Mall on Highway 90 in Biloxi.