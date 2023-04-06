GULPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium has a new beaver habitat, just in time for International Beaver Day on Friday, April 7.

The three beavers, all less than a year old, have been named Elvis, B.B. and King in homage to some legendary musicians from the state of Mississippi.

According to Kurt Allen, President and CEO of the Mississippi Aquarium, the aquarium chose beavers for its newest habit to help educate visitors on the ecological importance of beavers.

They hope to overcome common myths about beavers being a nuisance. Beavers’ presence helps build and sustain wetlands by providing habitat for native plants and animals, reducing erosion, and improving water quality.

International Beaver Day is celebrated annually on April 7 to raise awareness about various beaver species by the Beavers Wetlands & Wildlife, a non-profit organization.

The new beaver habitat at the Mississippi Aquarium is just inside the front gate on the right.

The Mississippi Aquarium is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance on the website for the best possible admission price.