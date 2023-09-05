OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – On September 17, nine artists from across Mississippi will travel to what was once William Faulkner’s mule farm to depict the landscape in a “plein air” painting competition.

The event will be held at Greenfield Farm, which is owned by the University of Mississippi. Located east of Oxford, the university plans to convert the land into a writer’s residency.

The painting competition, which is a fundraising project, will include a public reception at 4:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to watch the competitors complete their pieces.

Of the finished pieces, one will be selected for a $1,000 grand prize and become part of the farm’s permanent collection. Other works will be available for purchase.