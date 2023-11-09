JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) awarded $5.2 million to 34 arts organizations in 23 counties throughout the state.

The funding opportunity provided through the Building Fund for the Arts (BFA) grant supports the repair, renovation, expansion, or construction of Mississippi facilities that serve as sites for year-round arts programming in their communities.

“The BFA program is an important part of enhancing and supporting the creative economy in Mississippi,” said David Lewis, Executive Director of MAC. “The grants from this program reach well beyond the receiving organization – impacting and uplifting the deserving communities that these facilities will serve.”

MAC has awarded the following arts organizations funding through the BFA grant:

(Hinds) – awarded $500,000 to convert the unused building into the Main Street Cultural Center. New Stage Theatre (Hinds) – awarded $494,356 to update electrical/lighting systems and replace roof.

(Attala) – awarded $315,672 to renovate existing structures in the L.V. Hull Legacy Center. Hattiesburg Convention Commission (Forrest) – awarded $296,400 to renovate the Saenger Theater.

(Marshall) – awarded $273,000 to renovate the Byhalia Library. Lynn Meadows Discovery Center (Harrison) – awarded $267,248 to expand the parking lot, renovate the Treehouse Village exhibit, and add outdoor classroom space.

(Harrison) – awarded $246,000 to construct a berm to protect the facility from storm surge. Jackson State University Development Foundation, Inc. (Hinds)– awarded 240,000 to replace the roof of the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium.

(Rankin) – awarded $240,000 to renovate the Zilpha Chandler Community Auditorium. Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Inc. (Lafayette) – awarded $191,400 to support the development of a Humanities Hub.

(Chickasaw) – awarded $180,000 to complete Phase II of the renovation of The Point. E.E. Bass Education and Development Foundation (Washington) – awarded $165,000 to repair the roof of the North Building of the E.E. Bass Cultural Arts Center.

(Tate) – awarded $155,000 to outfit the new Sycamore Arts Gallery. Delta Blues Museum (Coahoma) – awarded $120,057 to make repairs to the freight depot.

(Winston) – awarded $120,035.40 to purchase and install seating in the Strand Theater. Museum of the Mississippi Delta (Leflore) – awarded $120,000 to repair the roof, ceilings, and build an art storage facility.

(DeSoto) – awarded $110,000 to expand studio space in Southpoint Church. Quitman County Arts Council (Quitman) – awarded $105,000 to renovate the historic arts council building.

(Lauderdale) – awarded $102,600 to repair the theatre’s roof and lighting system. Brookhaven Little Theatre (Lincoln) – awarded $99,000 to replace theatre seating and make repairs to the auditorium.

(Madison) – awarded $75,000 to make building repairs to lighting and security system. Griot Arts Inc. (Coahoma) – awarded $75,000 to renovate the Paramount Theater.

(Harrison) – awarded $75,000 to effectively weather seal the building. Friends of Lexington Preservation, Inc. (Holmes) – awarded $72,756 to repurpose the historic Lundy House.

(Lafayette) – awarded $60,000 to make repairs to the Rosedale Freedom Project. The Arts Hancock County (Hancock) – awarded $60,000 to create a parking and sculpture garden.

(Lee) – awarded $60,000 to repair the Lyric building. New Albany Middle School (Union) – awarded $42,000 to create an ADA/fire code-compliant pottery studio.

(Bolivar) – awarded $40,500 to replace the walls of the Fielding Wright Gallery. Hundred Members Debating Benevolent Association (Hancock) – awarded $39,402 to refurbish a 1956 Silver Streak Clipper into a recording studio.

(Hancock) – awarded $38,400 to replace the existing sound speakers in the theater. Biloxi Little Theatre (Harrison) – awarded $34,500 to replace HVAC, resurface stage floor, and indoor repairs.

(Hinds) – awarded $30,000 to repair and renovate Jim Hill High School’s PAC. Link Centre (Lee) – awarded 168,000 to repair and renovate the Black Box theatre space.

A panel of experts within the arts and economic development communities ranked the submissions based on artistic quality, project plan, project professionals, organizational capacity, and project impact.

The Mississippi Legislature approved $5 million for the BFA program for FY2024, $2.2 million more than in FY2023. In FY 2024, MAC received 63 letters of intent with a total amount of $12.8 million requested for the BFA grant.