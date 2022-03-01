JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) said any Mississippians who may have been impacted by the data breach announced by T-Mobile in August 2021 should take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft.

On August 17, 2021, T-Mobile reported a massive data breach compromising the sensitive personal information, including dates of birth and Social Security and driver’s license numbers, of millions of current, former, and prospective T-Mobile customers. The breach impacted more than 53 million individuals, including nearly 360,000 Mississippians.

Recently, a large subset of the information compromised in the breach was for sale on the dark web.

Fitch urged anyone who believes they were impacted by the T-Mobile breach to take the following steps to protect themselves:

Monitor your credit. Credit monitoring services track your credit report and alert you whenever a change is made, such as a new account or a large purchase. Most services will notify you within 24 hours of any change to your credit report.

Consider placing a free credit freeze on your credit report . Identity thieves will not be able to open a new credit account in your name while the freeze is in place. You can place a credit freeze by contacting each of the three major credit bureaus: Equifax (or call 1-888-766-0008) Experian (or call 1-888-397-3742) TransUnion (or call 1-888-680-7289)

Place a fraud alert on your credit report. A fraud alert tells lenders and creditors to take extra steps to verify your identity before issuing credit. You can place a fraud alert by contacting any one of the three major credit bureaus.

Call the Attorney General's Office. If you believe you are a victim of identity theft, contact my office at consumer@ago.ms.gov, 1-800-281-4418, or 601-359-4230.

“Your identity is your most valuable possession,” said Fitch. “We are here to help you protect it.”