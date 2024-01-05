JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) filed an amended, unsealed complaint in state court related to the ongoing lawsuit against Meta.

A coalition of attorneys general nationwide filed lawsuits against the company last year claiming Meta harmed young American’s mental health through its social media platforms. Mississippi’s original suit alleged Meta inflicted injury on young users within the state through methods that intentionally made them addicted to their products.

The amended complaint filed in state court Wednesday alleges negligence, citing internal communications as evidence that Meta breached their duty to make its platforms reasonably safe for young users. The state further alleges this was done by creating harmful and addictive platforms, misleading users on their impact, and failing to provide adequate warnings to users and their parents.

Fitch asserted that the state’s youth are the company’s victims.

“Meta has been conducting a social experiment on our children’s developing brains by making harmful platforms that were purposefully addictive and failing to warn users and their parents,” she said.

Fitch’s office cited company polling from 2018. The surveys revealed that teen girls are eight times more likely to engage in negative social comparisons due to Instagram use. In November 2019, Meta internally published the results of a 22,000-person survey that found “at least 1 in 2 [Instagram] users had experienced at least one mental health-related issue in the last 30 days.”

The attorney general also referenced a “pre-read” 2018 internal document that said the company does “very little” to keep pre-teens off their platform. For Fitch, the company’s alleged predatory behavior needs public scrutiny.

“It is my hope that through this lawsuit, the public will finally know the true impact of social media platforms on youth’s mental and physical health and safety,” Fitch said.

Facebook was renamed Meta Platforms Inc. in October 2021 to emphasize the company’s new goal of building the metaverse, an immersive version of the internet. According to a Harvard study published in late December, Instagram and Facebook made over $938 million in ad revenue from children 12 years old and younger in 2022. From those between 13-17 years old, the social media sites collectively made over $4.5 billion that same year.